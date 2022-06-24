Morgan Stanley Cuts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €38.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($58.95) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from €87.00 ($91.58) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Zalando from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zalando has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

