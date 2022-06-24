Morgan Stanley Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $298.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.27.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

