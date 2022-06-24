Morgan Stanley Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target to 405.00

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 405.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

About Schibsted ASA (Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

