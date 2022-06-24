Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $10,263.15 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 45 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.07, for a total transaction of $10,263.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,359,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $242.21 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.