mStable USD One Day Volume Reaches $59,389.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $59,389.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.98 or 1.00064845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00038673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001158 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

