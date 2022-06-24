Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.23. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.97 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$456.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$396.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

About Mullen Group (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.