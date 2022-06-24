Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 298,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

