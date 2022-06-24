Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.
Truist Financial stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.