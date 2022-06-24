MyNeighborAlice Tops 1-Day Volume of $83.87 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00012661 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $82.41 million and $83.87 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

