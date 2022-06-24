Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,554.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $26,168.17 and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,119,203 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

