National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Trading Up 0.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.59 and last traded at $69.44. Approximately 31,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 36,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.30.
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
