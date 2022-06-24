Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of NTUS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 759,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.23.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
About Natus Medical (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
