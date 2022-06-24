Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NTUS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 759,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

