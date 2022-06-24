Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT Lowered to 13.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 22.00 to 13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLLSF. Citigroup lowered shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

