NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.49 and last traded at 0.49. Approximately 50,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 38,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.48.

NevGold Company Profile (OTC:NAUFF)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.