New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $18.98

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.98, but opened at $19.86. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 34,137 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Macquarie downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

