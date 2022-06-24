Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 136,165 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,517. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

