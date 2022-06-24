Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

MDT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. 89,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,888. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

