Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 412,440 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $23,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,903,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Quanta Services stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.66. 7,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

