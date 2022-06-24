Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,694 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.