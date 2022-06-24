Newton Trading Up 20.1% This Week (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $32,098.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00129739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00063393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00255982 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.