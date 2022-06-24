Nexalt (XLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $135.00

Nexalt (XLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Nexalt has a total market cap of $219.04 and $135.00 worth of Nexalt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexalt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nexalt coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexalt Profile

XLT uses the hashing algorithm. Nexalt’s total supply is 38,022,960 coins and its circulating supply is 32,919,073 coins. The official website for Nexalt is nexalt.org . Nexalt’s official Twitter account is @NexaltOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexalt is a fork of Litecoin. Nexalt proposes a cryptocurrency coin based on MLC.MLC is an acronym for Multi-Level-Coin and is an idea that integrates the concept of Multi-Level-Marketing in a decentralizedmannerIt is obvious that Nexalt is implementing MLC concepts to unify best features of MLM and crypto. This combination is acquired by applying Proof-of-Network in Nexalt. Nexalt uses MLC in Litecoin as a tool to make the crypto asset more valuable and marketable for the crypto community. Whitepaper “

Nexalt Coin Trading

