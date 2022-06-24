NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 57,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,952. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.