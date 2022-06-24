NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.