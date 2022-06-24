Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.30. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3,633 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,655,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 763,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Niu Technologies by 828.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.