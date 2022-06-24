Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.30. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3,633 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NIU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
