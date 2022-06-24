Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Shares Up 1%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.25. 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTC:NRSDY)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

