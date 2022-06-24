Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 1,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTC:NRSDY)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.