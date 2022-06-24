Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $50.06. Approximately 28,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,785,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,549,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.