Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $50.06. Approximately 28,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,785,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,549,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
