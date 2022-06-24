Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Lowered by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Nucor stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. 17,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.