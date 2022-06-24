Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 5.9%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 64,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 833,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.