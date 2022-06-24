ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,917.99 or 1.00172551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00038864 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

