Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 14,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,389. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

