Omni Price Tops $1.88 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $7.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00008848 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00027573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00264450 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 169.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005357 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,353 coins and its circulating supply is 563,037 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.