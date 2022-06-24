Oppenheimer Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,202 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 875,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.