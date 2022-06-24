Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $68.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.