Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.13.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.