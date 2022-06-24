OREO Hits Market Cap of $25.09 (ORE)

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. OREO has a total market capitalization of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OREO has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OREO

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

