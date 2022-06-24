Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $88.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 29.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

