Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $163.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKG. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.86.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

