PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

NYSE PD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 55,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.41.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,829 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 866.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

