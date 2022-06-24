PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 8,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,502,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
