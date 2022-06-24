PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 8,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,502,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

