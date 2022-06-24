Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 59,083 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Palo Alto Networks worth $233,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,538,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.23. 17,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -127.73 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

