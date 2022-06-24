Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 32,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,993,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

