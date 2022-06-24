Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Increased to GBX 770 by Analysts at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.66) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 843.67 ($10.33).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 768.20 ($9.41) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 761.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.79. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

