Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,404,784 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

