Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $105.94 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

