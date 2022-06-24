PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $172.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.08. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

