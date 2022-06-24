Pflug Koory LLC Has $65,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($70.53) to €74.00 ($77.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.69. 14,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,714. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

