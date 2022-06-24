Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $185.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

