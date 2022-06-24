Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.60. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.
PHVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
