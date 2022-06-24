Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.60. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.

PHVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

