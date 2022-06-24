Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.71. 51,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

